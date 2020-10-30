BidaskClub Downgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Sell

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 575,162 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 114,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

