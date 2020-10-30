BidaskClub Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

