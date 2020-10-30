BidaskClub Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
Malibu Boats stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88.
In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
