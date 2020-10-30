BidaskClub Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

