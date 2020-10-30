BidaskClub Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
