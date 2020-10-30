BidaskClub Downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Buy

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of Appian stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $6,830,800. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Appian by 26.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 3.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 110.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.