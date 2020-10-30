BidaskClub Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

AKBA stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

