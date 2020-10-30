BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

