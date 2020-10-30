BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a medical wellness company, provides preventive and self-care products in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It offers pharmaceutical grade products, including CBD, phytocannabinoid, and micronutrient derived formulations utilizing drug delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc in December 2019.

