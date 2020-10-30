BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
About BetterLife Pharma
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.