BEST (NYSE:BEST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NYSE BEST opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. BEST has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.66.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BEST will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of BEST by 58.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

