Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLI opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

