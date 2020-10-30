Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 1,175,607 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,682 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

