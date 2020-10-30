Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $71.90.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

