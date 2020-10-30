Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,192.50 ($15.58).

Get J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) alerts:

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 955.51.

In other news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total value of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69).

About J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.