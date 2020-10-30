Benchmark Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $725.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $640.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.08.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $576.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.