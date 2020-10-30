Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $1.01. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.