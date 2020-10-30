Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,800 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the September 30th total of 6,853,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCCLF shares. Scotiabank raised Becle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

