Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & SmartFinancial (OTCMKTS:SMBK) Head to Head Survey

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bay National and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial $123.77 million 1.83 $26.55 million $1.68 8.86

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial 17.47% 7.40% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bay National and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 3 0 3.00

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

