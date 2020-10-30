Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 5,068,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,891,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

