Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

