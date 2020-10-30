Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basanite stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

