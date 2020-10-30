Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basanite stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Basanite Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.