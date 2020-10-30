Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BKRKF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

