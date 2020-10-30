Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $413.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.