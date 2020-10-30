Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Bancolombia stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

