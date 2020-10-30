Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.73 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.