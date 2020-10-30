Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.15 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.45 ($2.88).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

