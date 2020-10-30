Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.51

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMA shares. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $806.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 27.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Banco Macro by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

