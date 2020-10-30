Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 6,409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 712.0 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.