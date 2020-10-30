Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff Acquires 10,000 Shares

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a P/E ratio of -62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 170.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 34.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

