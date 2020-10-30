BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BAFYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get BALFOUR BEATTY/S alerts:

BAFYY opened at $5.49 on Friday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.