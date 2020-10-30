B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

