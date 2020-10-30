B. Riley Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $66.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

