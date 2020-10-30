B. Riley Comments on Zynex, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.