Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Ayr Strategies stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Ayr Strategies has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

