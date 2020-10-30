Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,427,980 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

