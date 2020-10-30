Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Avast has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

