Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Avast has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

