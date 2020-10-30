AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of AVB opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.