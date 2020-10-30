Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.85.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $151.72 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

