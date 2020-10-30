Automatic Data Processing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 2,396 call options.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.38.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

