Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $155.08. 4,716,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,379,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.03.

The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

