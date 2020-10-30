Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.07.

NYSE ALV opened at $75.90 on Monday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

