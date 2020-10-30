Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,127,800 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the September 30th total of 1,052,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,639.0 days.

Shares of ATGSF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94. Autogrill has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

