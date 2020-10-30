Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 66.3% in October

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.89 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

