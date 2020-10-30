Austin D. Kim Sells 8,750 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

