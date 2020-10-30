Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$3.60. The stock traded as low as C$4.93 and last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 942541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.37. The firm has a market cap of $661.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

