Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$3.60. The company traded as low as C$4.93 and last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 942541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

The company has a market cap of $661.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.37.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

