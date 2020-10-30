Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 335,860 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,631 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 231,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 211,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

