AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AUDC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

