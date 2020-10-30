Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in October

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.13.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
