Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in October

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

