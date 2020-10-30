Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.73 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

