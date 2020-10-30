Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

