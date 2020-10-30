ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in October

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 859.0 days.

Shares of ASMVF stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

